The Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CC. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Chemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

