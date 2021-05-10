The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,999. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.