The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

