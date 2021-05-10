The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $449,850.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,848.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Demsey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $296,020.00.
NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.
EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.