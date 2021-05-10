The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $449,850.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,848.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Demsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $296,020.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.