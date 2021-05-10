The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 902,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

