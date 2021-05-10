The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €108.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.07 ($104.78).

Shares of BMW opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

