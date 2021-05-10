The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €121.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.05. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

