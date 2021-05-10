The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€43.60” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €43.60 ($51.29) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.04 ($44.76).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.