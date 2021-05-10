The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price to $92.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $64.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

