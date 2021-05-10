The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 273 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.57).

A number of analysts recently commented on GYM shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

GYM stock opened at GBX 253.50 ($3.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £420.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.82. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of GBX 110.60 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

