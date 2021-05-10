The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.47

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.47 and last traded at $141.98, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.