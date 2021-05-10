The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $170.79.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

