The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $339.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.30 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

