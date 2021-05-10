The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $243,712,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

