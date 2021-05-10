The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

