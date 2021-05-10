The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

