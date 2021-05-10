The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. William Blair also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MIDD. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.83 on Monday. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.53.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

