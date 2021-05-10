The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s 8th Largest Position

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,586,000 after buying an additional 143,163 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3,553.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.48 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

