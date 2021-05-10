The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $153.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.98 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $138.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $605.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $633.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $611.25 million, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $654.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $40.18 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in The RMR Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

