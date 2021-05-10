The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $244.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,910. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

