The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

SO opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

