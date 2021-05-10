The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
NYSE:JOE opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $57.55.
The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.
About The St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
