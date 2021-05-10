The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:JOE opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $10,253,196.00. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last ninety days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

