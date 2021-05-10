The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

The Timken stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The Timken has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,100,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,484.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,234 shares of company stock worth $14,331,753. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

