The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Davis Rea LTD.’s Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 6.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 514,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.43. 37,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $71.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

