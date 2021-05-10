The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WU opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

