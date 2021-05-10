The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.62

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 32450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

