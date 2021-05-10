TheStreet Downgrades The AES (NYSE:AES) to C

TheStreet cut shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 321.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 255,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,556,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

