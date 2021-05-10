Theta Fuel Trading Down 6.4% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $52.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00313485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029480 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

