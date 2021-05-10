Thilo Schroeder Sells 600 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $21,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23.

On Thursday, April 8th, Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,681,119.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.