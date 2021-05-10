Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

Shares of TRI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. 413,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,321. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

