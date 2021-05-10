Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 414 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV opened at $259.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.