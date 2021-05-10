Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY opened at $143.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.43 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.