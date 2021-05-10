Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Global Payments by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

Global Payments stock opened at $201.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

