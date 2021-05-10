Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $50.43 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

