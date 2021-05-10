Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

