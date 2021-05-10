Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 82 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.