Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

TVTY opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

