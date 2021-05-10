TOP (TOP) Hits Market Cap of $24.02 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00105455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.00780213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.52 or 0.08864870 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

