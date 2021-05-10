Torray LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Torray LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,016,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

