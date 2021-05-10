Torray LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

