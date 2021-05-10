Torray LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Torray LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $4.95 on Monday, hitting $483.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,941. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

