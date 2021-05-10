Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

