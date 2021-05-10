TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TRTX opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,128,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.