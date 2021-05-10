Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.68 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $183.92. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.