TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on THS. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

