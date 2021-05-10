Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.84. 1,006,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,847. Trex has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.81.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.