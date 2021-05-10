Tribe (TRIBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.83 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $419.28 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tribe has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00785092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.12 or 0.08964102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

