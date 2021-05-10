Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCNGF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCNGF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.