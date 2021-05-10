Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRIL opened at $9.59 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $988.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

