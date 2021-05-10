TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.39. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

TSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.25 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $770.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

